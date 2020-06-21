All apartments in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH
335 E Central Ave
335 E Central Ave

335 East Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH 45449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms. You'll enjoy the quaint picket fence and spacious back yard from your huge deck at the back of the home. Two car detached garage provides plenty of space for cars and storage in addition to the off-street parking. Master bedroom is amply sized with an attached master bath, double sinks, and walk in closet. Please visit our website at www.45zipRentals.com for application information, video tours, and additional photos. Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE5830890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

