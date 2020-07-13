/
apartments with pool
17 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH with pool
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of West Carrollton
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
2 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
3 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
Results within 10 miles of West Carrollton
13 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
