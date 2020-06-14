33 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH with garage
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home! See more
West Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.