Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room internet access online portal pool table

Welcome to Indian Lookout, part of a master planned community in a scenic wooded area just minutes away from I-75 and I-675. You’ll love our sparkling pool, 24/7 fitness center, tennis court, beautiful clubhouse and planned social events. Your home offers spacious living areas with private patios/balconies and select homes include wood burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Fine dining, upscale shopping and fun entertainment venues are conveniently located nearby to compliment your lifestyle. See why residents awarded the community the “Customer Service Award of Excellence”! Call today for your personal tour!