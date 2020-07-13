Amenities
Welcome to Indian Lookout, part of a master planned community in a scenic wooded area just minutes away from I-75 and I-675. You’ll love our sparkling pool, 24/7 fitness center, tennis court, beautiful clubhouse and planned social events. Your home offers spacious living areas with private patios/balconies and select homes include wood burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Fine dining, upscale shopping and fun entertainment venues are conveniently located nearby to compliment your lifestyle. See why residents awarded the community the “Customer Service Award of Excellence”! Call today for your personal tour!