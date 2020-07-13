All apartments in West Carrollton
Indian Lookout

Open Now until 6pm
1651 S Elm St · (937) 240-5221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH 45449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0431A · Avail. Sep 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 0131C · Avail. Jul 18

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 0821A · Avail. Sep 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Lookout.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
pool table
Welcome to Indian Lookout, part of a master planned community in a scenic wooded area just minutes away from I-75 and I-675. You’ll love our sparkling pool, 24/7 fitness center, tennis court, beautiful clubhouse and planned social events. Your home offers spacious living areas with private patios/balconies and select homes include wood burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Fine dining, upscale shopping and fun entertainment venues are conveniently located nearby to compliment your lifestyle. See why residents awarded the community the “Customer Service Award of Excellence”! Call today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indian Lookout have any available units?
Indian Lookout has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Indian Lookout have?
Some of Indian Lookout's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Lookout currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Lookout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indian Lookout pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Lookout is pet friendly.
Does Indian Lookout offer parking?
Yes, Indian Lookout offers parking.
Does Indian Lookout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indian Lookout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Lookout have a pool?
Yes, Indian Lookout has a pool.
Does Indian Lookout have accessible units?
No, Indian Lookout does not have accessible units.
Does Indian Lookout have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Lookout has units with dishwashers.
Does Indian Lookout have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Indian Lookout has units with air conditioning.
