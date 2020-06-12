/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in University Heights, OH
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$990
846 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of University Heights
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
University Circle
9 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Buckeye - Shaker
4 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$752
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Sussex
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
University Circle
9 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Buckeye - Shaker
13 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Mercer
5 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Mercer
5 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2096 Surrey Rd
2096 Surrey Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
This first floor unit features a granite kitchen and new windows.
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
University Circle
1 Unit Available
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,
Results within 10 miles of University Heights
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
