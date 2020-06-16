All apartments in University Heights
4209 Bushnell Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

4209 Bushnell Rd

4209 Bushnell Road · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH 44118
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with water/sewer & lawn care included!

$1,395 rent / $1,395 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet deposit (breed restrictions apply)
NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

Spacious and incredible 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in University Heights near JCU, Warrensville-Cedar and quick access to Case, University Hospitals and more! Great opportunity for student housing! Property features a large full living & dining room. The kitchen with tiled flooring offers a stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher for the resident to utilize, along with ample cabinet space! Hardwood flooring throughout! All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with the full bathroom. Half bathroom in home that is great for guests, as well. Basement is partially finished, and offers laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups! This home has a 2 car detached garage, balcony that overlooks the backyard, as well as central air!

Tenant pays gas/electric and is responsible for snow removal. Owner pays water/sewer/trash and handles lawn care/grass cutting (included in the rent). Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have any available units?
4209 Bushnell Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4209 Bushnell Rd have?
Some of 4209 Bushnell Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Bushnell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Bushnell Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Bushnell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Bushnell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Bushnell Rd does offer parking.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Bushnell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have a pool?
No, 4209 Bushnell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have accessible units?
No, 4209 Bushnell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Bushnell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Bushnell Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4209 Bushnell Rd has units with air conditioning.
