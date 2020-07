Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University. Convenient shopping destinations such as Target, Heinens, Whole Foods, and Legacy Village are all within a 5 minute drive! Please visit wjmcedarapartments.com for more information, photos, and to fill out an online application! To see another AZ Management property located right next to John Carroll, please visit nparkapt.com!