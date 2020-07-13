/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sylvania, OH
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Results within 5 miles of Sylvania
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
2149 Evergreen Road - 1, #1
2149 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
4911 Douglas Rd
4911 Douglas Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
963 sqft
Washington Local Schools. 2 Large bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath. Full basement and storage in back. Don't miss this one. Appliances included.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.
Results within 10 miles of Sylvania
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
1802 Bigelow
1802 Bigelow Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Just and Simple 2 Bedroom House - Showing schedule every day from 9 am to 6 pm. New carpet and flooring throughout the entire home! Kitchen cabinets and countertops and large kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit us online @ www.BuckeyeNW.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.
