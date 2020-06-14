Apartment List
/
OH
/
perrysburg
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
741 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Perrysburg
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Results within 5 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
1557 Bow Street (NEW) - Lower
1557 Bow Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom apartment for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * Lots of natural light * New floors throughout To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Results within 10 miles of Perrysburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
East Toledo
217 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Five Points - Library Village
2 Units Available
1391 W Sylvania Ave
1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
340 East Lake Street (NEW) - 1
340 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
970 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * New floors throughout * Completely remodeled To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

Similar Pages

Perrysburg 1 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerrysburg 3 Bedrooms
Perrysburg Apartments with BalconyPerrysburg Apartments with GaragePerrysburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerrysburg Apartments with Parking
Perrysburg Apartments with PoolPerrysburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPerrysburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerrysburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWestland, MIYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHRomulus, MI
Monroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MI
Wayne, MISouth Monroe, MISouthgate, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MIRiverview, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Owens Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborWashtenaw Community College
The University of Findlay