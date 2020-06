Amenities

3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity. Laundry Hookups In Freshly Painted Basement. Detached Garage Accessed from Alley. Tenant Is Responsible For All Utilities Including Monthly Water/Trash/Sewer Fee of $70 and Monthly Overage. See more at RPMClarity.com. Due to COVID-19, we will not be scheduling any in-person tours. Please watch our video tour video here:https://youtu.be/reCuwySL1jg



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834229)