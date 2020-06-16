1314 N Westhaven Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.

To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.



1314 N Westhaven has gotten an incredible makeover! Step inside to find plush neutral carpeting throughout the open living and dining room. Plenty of windows let in the natural light and the original built-in hutch in the dining area has great storage space. The custom kitchen features all white cabinets with modern fixtures, updated flooring, and granite looking counter tops, as well as a dishwasher and over-the-range microwave! All three bedrooms are spacious and carpeted, with ample closet space. The updated bathroom is gleaming and has a pedestal sink, modern fixtures, and a pristine tub surround! The utility room is in the rear of the home between the kitchen and garage and has room for additional storage plus the washer/dryer hookups. Let's not forget the large outdoor patio area for entertaining or relaxing, and a lush fully fenced backyard! This is a quiet and well maintained residential street in the Hawkins & Rogers School District. Come see this darling home before it's gone!



Rent is $895. Deposit is $895.

Application Fee: $20 per adult.

Rent-to-Own options available.



Pets accepted: Dogs are an extra $30 and cats are an extra $15 per month.

Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.



Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.



Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.



