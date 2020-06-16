All apartments in Toledo
1314 N Westhaven Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1314 N Westhaven Rd

1314 North Westhaven Road · (419) 508-5915
Location

1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH 43615
Reynolds Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Darling 2/3BR Ranch Home with a Modern Kitchen, Carpet Throughout, New Bath, Patio, Large Fenced Yar · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.
To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1314 N Westhaven has gotten an incredible makeover! Step inside to find plush neutral carpeting throughout the open living and dining room. Plenty of windows let in the natural light and the original built-in hutch in the dining area has great storage space. The custom kitchen features all white cabinets with modern fixtures, updated flooring, and granite looking counter tops, as well as a dishwasher and over-the-range microwave! All three bedrooms are spacious and carpeted, with ample closet space. The updated bathroom is gleaming and has a pedestal sink, modern fixtures, and a pristine tub surround! The utility room is in the rear of the home between the kitchen and garage and has room for additional storage plus the washer/dryer hookups. Let's not forget the large outdoor patio area for entertaining or relaxing, and a lush fully fenced backyard! This is a quiet and well maintained residential street in the Hawkins & Rogers School District. Come see this darling home before it's gone!

Rent is $895. Deposit is $895.
Application Fee: $20 per adult.
Rent-to-Own options available.

Pets accepted: Dogs are an extra $30 and cats are an extra $15 per month.
Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.

Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.

Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.

(RLNE5845225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have any available units?
1314 N Westhaven Rd has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have?
Some of 1314 N Westhaven Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 N Westhaven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1314 N Westhaven Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 N Westhaven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 N Westhaven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1314 N Westhaven Rd does offer parking.
Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 N Westhaven Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have a pool?
No, 1314 N Westhaven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have accessible units?
No, 1314 N Westhaven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 N Westhaven Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 N Westhaven Rd has units with dishwashers.
