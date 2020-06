Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters. Tenant Is Responsible For All Utilities, Pays The Agent for Monthly Water/Sewer/Trash Bill. Due To COVID-19, We Will Not Be Scheduling Any In-Person Tours. Please Watch A Tour Video Here: https://youtu.be/3i3wsaA7QrI See more at RPMclarity.com



(RLNE5834201)