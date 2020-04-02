All apartments in Sylvania
Sylvania, OH
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane

6064 Barkwood Lane · (419) 466-2280
Location

6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH 43560
Sylvania

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3438 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen that has brand new everything from granite countertops with a huge island, so much cupboard space, all new stainless steel appliances and new marble floors! New hardwood flooring throughout the entire first floor living room, dining room, and family room. 1st floor master with jetted tub and separate shower. Walk in closets! 3 spacious rooms and full bathroom on 2nd floor. Full basement that is partially finished (no flooring but has drywall). Has a few separate rooms and tons of storage. 1st floor laundry and attached 2.5 (oversized) garage. Corner lot with deck off the kitchen sliding doors. Showings to start soon.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and lawn care
1st rent, last rent, and security deposit is owed before receiving keys.
Pets negotiable with $500 non refundable pet fee and $50 monthly **Per pet
1 year lease minimum
Must show 3 times gross monthly rent in income
Will go through credit and eviction check
To pre apply, please copy and paste the link into your browser. https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate
Application fee is $35 per applicant 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have any available units?
6064 Barkwood Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6064 Barkwood Lane have?
Some of 6064 Barkwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 Barkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Barkwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Barkwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6064 Barkwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Barkwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Barkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6064 Barkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6064 Barkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Barkwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Barkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6064 Barkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
