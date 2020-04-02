6064 Barkwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen that has brand new everything from granite countertops with a huge island, so much cupboard space, all new stainless steel appliances and new marble floors! New hardwood flooring throughout the entire first floor living room, dining room, and family room. 1st floor master with jetted tub and separate shower. Walk in closets! 3 spacious rooms and full bathroom on 2nd floor. Full basement that is partially finished (no flooring but has drywall). Has a few separate rooms and tons of storage. 1st floor laundry and attached 2.5 (oversized) garage. Corner lot with deck off the kitchen sliding doors. Showings to start soon.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and lawn care

1st rent, last rent, and security deposit is owed before receiving keys.

Pets negotiable with $500 non refundable pet fee and $50 monthly **Per pet

1 year lease minimum

Must show 3 times gross monthly rent in income

Will go through credit and eviction check

To pre apply, please copy and paste the link into your browser. https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate

Application fee is $35 per applicant 18 or older.