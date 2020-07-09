All apartments in Sylvania
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Sylvania

3017 Coffeetree Lane · (833) 300-0429
Rent Special
Get up to $750 off your first full month!*
Location

3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH 43560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,249

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Driftwood-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Sylvania.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Redwood® Sylvania is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: $17/month: Trash; Sewer/Water: cost varies depending upon usage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Sylvania have any available units?
Redwood Sylvania offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,249. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Sylvania have?
Some of Redwood Sylvania's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Sylvania currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Sylvania is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $750 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Sylvania pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Sylvania offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania offers parking.
Does Redwood Sylvania have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Sylvania have a pool?
No, Redwood Sylvania does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Sylvania have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania has accessible units.
Does Redwood Sylvania have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Sylvania have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Sylvania has units with air conditioning.
