Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Strongsville, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Strongsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Strongsville

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Strongsville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$878
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 10 miles of Strongsville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rockport Square
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single FamilyHardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Clevelands West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
12810 Matherson ave off 130
12810 Matherson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
A nice 4 bedrooms for rent for 1000 - Property Id: 300883 Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom colonial home situated on the westside of Cleveland. Freshly painted throughout features new laminate wood floors in throughout .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rockport Square
1 Unit Available
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)
1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945 **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Strongsville, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Strongsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

