4101 Dressler Rd Northwest

Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens. While you won't have access to the working farm, you will enjoy this completely remodeled ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, wine refrigerator/bar and a large deck overlooking a park-like setting. Please note this home is located on a working farm. **Landlord pays water and electric**.