All apartments in Stark County
Find more places like 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stark County, OH
/
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4101 Dressler Rd Northwest

4101 Dressler Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4101 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH 44708

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens. While you won't have access to the working farm, you will enjoy this completely remodeled ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, wine refrigerator/bar and a large deck overlooking a park-like setting. Please note this home is located on a working farm. **Landlord pays water and electric**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have any available units?
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stark County, OH.
Is 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stark County.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest offer parking?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have a pool?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hercules
1000 Market Ave S
Canton, OH 44707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHGreen, OHNorth Canton, OHLouisville, OHWadsworth, OHOrrville, OHFairlawn, OH
Medina, OHStreetsboro, OHHudson, OHAurora, OHMacedonia, OHWarren, OHAustintown, OHNorthfield, OHNiles, OHSolon, OHBoardman, OHYoungstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus