Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

3147 Pleasant St. NW

3147 Pleasant Street NW · (330) 575-5194
Location

3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH 44720
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257

This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard. The basement flooring has also been refinished. Washer and Dryer is included.

If interested, please complete the online application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing. If interested in a lease, you will be subject to credit and background check at renters expense.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253257
Property Id 253257

(RLNE5671126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

