6561 Solon Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within the city. It's beautifully furnished with new floorings and painting all throughout the house. The kitchen is well equipped with cabinets, granite countertops, and functional stainless steel appliances. No central AC but this home comes with built-in wall units. Pets are welcome to live with you in the property!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

