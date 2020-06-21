All apartments in Solon
Find more places like 6561 Solon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solon, OH
/
6561 Solon Boulevard
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:37 PM

6561 Solon Boulevard

6561 Solon Boulevard · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Solon
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH 44139
The Allotment

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within the city. It's beautifully furnished with new floorings and painting all throughout the house. The kitchen is well equipped with cabinets, granite countertops, and functional stainless steel appliances. No central AC but this home comes with built-in wall units. Pets are welcome to live with you in the property!

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/6561SolonViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have any available units?
6561 Solon Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6561 Solon Boulevard have?
Some of 6561 Solon Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 Solon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6561 Solon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 Solon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6561 Solon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6561 Solon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 Solon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6561 Solon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6561 Solon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6561 Solon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6561 Solon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6561 Solon Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6561 Solon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr
Solon, OH 44139

Similar Pages

Solon 1 BedroomsSolon 2 Bedrooms
Solon 3 BedroomsSolon Apartments with Garage
Solon Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OH
Mentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity