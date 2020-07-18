All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

15700 Van Aken Blvd

15700 Van Aken Boulevard · (216) 337-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The South Shaker Apartment Building is one of the finest examples of Old World Architecture offering modern amenities. Featuring a landscaped courtyard, elegant foyers, heated underground garage, updated laundry facilities & wonderful in suite details which include wood burning fireplaces, large formal living and dining rooms, entry foyers and spacious bedrooms. Central air conditioning and heat. Simply wonderful. The South Shaker Apartments is a locally owned and operated boutique apartment building. The ultimate in convenience located within minutes to the RTA (Rapid Transit System), Shopping, Public Library, City Hall, Thornton Park, The Van Aken District is just a few minutes away, 15 minutes to major highways, Cleveland’s University District: Case Western Reserve University, University Hospital, The Cleveland Clinic, Severance Hall, The Cleveland Art Museum & the Natural History Museum. Must have good credit & income/ability to pay, no pets, no smoking, and no exceptions. Parking in buildings lot. View Virtual Tour 1 for building, 3D Virtual Tour for Apartment #17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have any available units?
15700 Van Aken Blvd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have?
Some of 15700 Van Aken Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15700 Van Aken Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15700 Van Aken Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15700 Van Aken Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 15700 Van Aken Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 15700 Van Aken Blvd offers parking.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15700 Van Aken Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have a pool?
No, 15700 Van Aken Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15700 Van Aken Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15700 Van Aken Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15700 Van Aken Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15700 Van Aken Blvd has units with air conditioning.
