15700 Van Aken Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

The South Shaker Apartment Building is one of the finest examples of Old World Architecture offering modern amenities. Featuring a landscaped courtyard, elegant foyers, heated underground garage, updated laundry facilities & wonderful in suite details which include wood burning fireplaces, large formal living and dining rooms, entry foyers and spacious bedrooms. Central air conditioning and heat. Simply wonderful. The South Shaker Apartments is a locally owned and operated boutique apartment building. The ultimate in convenience located within minutes to the RTA (Rapid Transit System), Shopping, Public Library, City Hall, Thornton Park, The Van Aken District is just a few minutes away, 15 minutes to major highways, Cleveland’s University District: Case Western Reserve University, University Hospital, The Cleveland Clinic, Severance Hall, The Cleveland Art Museum & the Natural History Museum. Must have good credit & income/ability to pay, no pets, no smoking, and no exceptions. Parking in buildings lot. View Virtual Tour 1 for building, 3D Virtual Tour for Apartment #17.