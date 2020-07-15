All apartments in Portage County
Find more places like 880 Lakeview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portage County, OH
/
880 Lakeview Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

880 Lakeview Court

880 Lakeview Court · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

880 Lakeview Court, Portage County, OH 44240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 A spectacular free standing condo in Brimfield. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit was built in 2008. The great room has a fireplace, and opens to a patio. The master suite has a garden tub as well as shower, and a walk in closet. The front room could be the 3rd bedroom, or an office. This home features a first floor laundry, foyer, open kitchen, and a great size backyard.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/880-lakeview-ct-kent-oh-44240-usa/addcebd0-2f0e-4bee-aa64-1568e679be88

(RLNE5862643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Lakeview Court have any available units?
880 Lakeview Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 880 Lakeview Court have?
Some of 880 Lakeview Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
880 Lakeview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
No, 880 Lakeview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage County.
Does 880 Lakeview Court offer parking?
Yes, 880 Lakeview Court offers parking.
Does 880 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 880 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 880 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 880 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Lakeview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 880 Lakeview Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 880 Lakeview Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303
Streetsboro, OH 44241
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd
Kent, OH 44240
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln
Kent, OH 44240
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive
Kent, OH 44240
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E
Aurora, OH 44202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHMedina, OHAurora, OHHudson, OHStreetsboro, OHSolon, OHGreen, OHMacedonia, OH
North Canton, OHWarren, OHBedford, OHWarrensville Heights, OHNorthfield, OHLouisville, OHBeachwood, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHGarfield Heights, OHMayfield, OHUniversity Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity