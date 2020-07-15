880 Lakeview Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/15/20 A spectacular free standing condo in Brimfield. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit was built in 2008. The great room has a fireplace, and opens to a patio. The master suite has a garden tub as well as shower, and a walk in closet. The front room could be the 3rd bedroom, or an office. This home features a first floor laundry, foyer, open kitchen, and a great size backyard.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/880-lakeview-ct-kent-oh-44240-usa/addcebd0-2f0e-4bee-aa64-1568e679be88



(RLNE5862643)