Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite internet access cats allowed coffee bar hot tub

WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Hummingbird Pointe and The Gardens offer two distinct styles of living. At Hummingbird Pointe, residents enjoy a 15,000 square foot amenity center that includes a year-round indoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, and business center. For a more affordable apartment option, The Gardens' residents enjoy private balconies or patios and central air-conditioning, plus full access to the refreshing outdoor pool, pavilion and picnic area, bark park and playground.