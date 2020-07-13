All apartments in Parma
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

3300 Dentzler Rd

3300 Dentzler Road · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Dentzler Road, Parma, OH 44134
Parma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3300 Dentzler Road, Parma - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home!

$1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Incredible brick ranch home with lovely hardwood flooring throughout! 2 car detached garage! Large living room leads to the dining area with double doors that lead to the concrete patio that overlooks the backyard. Kitchen is off the dining room & has great cabinetry & counter tops! Residents must provide their own stove/fridge (or we can supply for an extra $80/month). Basement has a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, storage space, & a spacious rec room with carpeting! Half bathroom in the basement. All 3 bedrooms and the updated full bathroom that has tiled shower with backsplash/details are on the 1st floor!

Resident is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric, & lawn care/snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have any available units?
3300 Dentzler Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Dentzler Rd have?
Some of 3300 Dentzler Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Dentzler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Dentzler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Dentzler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Dentzler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Dentzler Rd offers parking.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Dentzler Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have a pool?
No, 3300 Dentzler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have accessible units?
No, 3300 Dentzler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Dentzler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Dentzler Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Dentzler Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
