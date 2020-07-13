3300 Dentzler Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3300 Dentzler Road, Parma - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home!



$1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Incredible brick ranch home with lovely hardwood flooring throughout! 2 car detached garage! Large living room leads to the dining area with double doors that lead to the concrete patio that overlooks the backyard. Kitchen is off the dining room & has great cabinetry & counter tops! Residents must provide their own stove/fridge (or we can supply for an extra $80/month). Basement has a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, storage space, & a spacious rec room with carpeting! Half bathroom in the basement. All 3 bedrooms and the updated full bathroom that has tiled shower with backsplash/details are on the 1st floor!



Resident is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric, & lawn care/snow removal. Serious inquiries only.