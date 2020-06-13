All apartments in Parma
2710 Stanfield Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:24 AM

2710 Stanfield Dr

2710 Stanfield Drive · (440) 638-9181
Location

2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH 44134
Parma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Basement offers laundry space and plenty of storage. Central heat and AC. Pets allowed (restrictions apply) with additional pet fee. Fenced in backyard. Detached single car garage. Within walking distance to Center Park. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including water and sewer (which will be billed in tenants name and security deposit required with city of Cleveland). Minimum 12 month lease required. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance (grass cutting, snow removal, weeding). Lawn mower provided by owner. Any potential tenant required to complete Preliminary Tenant Questionnaire and Online Application (at tenants expense) via an email invite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have any available units?
2710 Stanfield Dr has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 Stanfield Dr have?
Some of 2710 Stanfield Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Stanfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Stanfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Stanfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Stanfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Stanfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Stanfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2710 Stanfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2710 Stanfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Stanfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Stanfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 Stanfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
