2710 Stanfield Dr

Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Basement offers laundry space and plenty of storage. Central heat and AC. Pets allowed (restrictions apply) with additional pet fee. Fenced in backyard. Detached single car garage. Within walking distance to Center Park. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including water and sewer (which will be billed in tenants name and security deposit required with city of Cleveland). Minimum 12 month lease required. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance (grass cutting, snow removal, weeding). Lawn mower provided by owner. Any potential tenant required to complete Preliminary Tenant Questionnaire and Online Application (at tenants expense) via an email invite.