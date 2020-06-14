All apartments in Parma
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:23 PM

1721 Tuxedo Ave

1721 Tuxedo Avenue · (216) 456-3855
Location

1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH 44134
Parma

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout!

$1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with additional deposit
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Incredibly well maintained 3 bedroom bungalow style single family home with tons of updates throughout! Kitchen is updated and offers an amazing amount of counter & cabinet space. Small eat in area / dining area that overlooks the backyard. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor & a large master suite/dormer on the 2nd floor. Bathroom is on the 1st floor but offers updates, and full shower/tub combo, large vanity, and linen storage! Basement is unfinished but offers laundry hook up and additional storage space. 1 car detached garage. Spacious backyard.

Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have any available units?
1721 Tuxedo Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have?
Some of 1721 Tuxedo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Tuxedo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Tuxedo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Tuxedo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Tuxedo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does offer parking.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have a pool?
No, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Tuxedo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Tuxedo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
