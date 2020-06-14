1721 Tuxedo Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout!



$1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with additional deposit

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Incredibly well maintained 3 bedroom bungalow style single family home with tons of updates throughout! Kitchen is updated and offers an amazing amount of counter & cabinet space. Small eat in area / dining area that overlooks the backyard. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor & a large master suite/dormer on the 2nd floor. Bathroom is on the 1st floor but offers updates, and full shower/tub combo, large vanity, and linen storage! Basement is unfinished but offers laundry hook up and additional storage space. 1 car detached garage. Spacious backyard.



Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Serious inquiries only