Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:57 PM

9247 Cranbrook Drive

9247 Cranbrook Drive · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH 44067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. The upgraded kitchen sports new cabinets, granite countertops and is complete with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been refinished as well. Dedicated parking space provided via a garage detached to the home. There is a fenced-in yard perfect for your pets.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9247CranbrookViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have any available units?
9247 Cranbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have?
Some of 9247 Cranbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9247 Cranbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9247 Cranbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9247 Cranbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9247 Cranbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9247 Cranbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9247 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
