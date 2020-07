Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BR/1BA USREEB property is now ready for it's next tenant! This beautiful home boasts brand new carpet in living areas and new tile in the kitchen and bath, as well as new kitchen appliances. Cozy fireplace inside and a peaceful front porch area outside- perfect for relaxing in either setting! Detached garage along with plenty of closet space for additional storage.



Call today, 937 985 1507 to schedule a showing of your next home!