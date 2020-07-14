Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance playground

Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Timber Creek you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.



Timber Creek Apartments offer several community amenities including a playground, swimming pools, a picnic and grill area, open green space, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The pet-friendly apartment homes at Timber Creek feature spacious closets, private garden patios or decks.



This community is owned and managed by the Gene B Glick Family Housing Foundation which has over 65 years of experience behind its management team.