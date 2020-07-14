All apartments in Milford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Timber Creek

Open Now until 6pm
5400 N Timber Creek Dr · (530) 441-0013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH 45150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Cedar: 2 Bedroom Apartment-1

$860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Pine: 3 Bedroom Apartment-1

$940

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Spruce: 3 Bedroom Townhouse-1

$965

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
playground
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Timber Creek you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.

Timber Creek Apartments offer several community amenities including a playground, swimming pools, a picnic and grill area, open green space, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The pet-friendly apartment homes at Timber Creek feature spacious closets, private garden patios or decks.

This community is owned and managed by the Gene B Glick Family Housing Foundation which has over 65 years of experience behind its management team.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $200
fee:
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Creek have any available units?
Timber Creek offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $860 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $940. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Timber Creek have?
Some of Timber Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Creek is pet friendly.
Does Timber Creek offer parking?
Yes, Timber Creek offers parking.
Does Timber Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Creek have a pool?
Yes, Timber Creek has a pool.
Does Timber Creek have accessible units?
No, Timber Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Creek has units with air conditioning.
