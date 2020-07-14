Amenities
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Timber Creek you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.
Timber Creek Apartments offer several community amenities including a playground, swimming pools, a picnic and grill area, open green space, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The pet-friendly apartment homes at Timber Creek feature spacious closets, private garden patios or decks.
This community is owned and managed by the Gene B Glick Family Housing Foundation which has over 65 years of experience behind its management team.