985 Wadsworth Road-A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

985 Wadsworth Road-A

985 Wadsworth Road · No Longer Available
Location

985 Wadsworth Road, Medina, OH 44256

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled apartment makes moving easy. The galley kitchen has all new stainless-steel appliances, a spacious bedroom loft and plenty of living area. Simulated wood grain plank flooring throughout the apartment give the feeling of hardwood floors.Fabulous apartment location minutes away from Historic Medina Square.
Brookpoint offers a mixture of livability, quality and comfort. The location in Medina's 44256 area is an ideal place to move. Only a few minutes away from historic Medina Square, Brookpoint features spacious and newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have any available units?
985 Wadsworth Road-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, OH.
What amenities does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have?
Some of 985 Wadsworth Road-A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Wadsworth Road-A currently offering any rent specials?
985 Wadsworth Road-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Wadsworth Road-A pet-friendly?
No, 985 Wadsworth Road-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medina.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A offer parking?
Yes, 985 Wadsworth Road-A does offer parking.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Wadsworth Road-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have a pool?
No, 985 Wadsworth Road-A does not have a pool.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have accessible units?
No, 985 Wadsworth Road-A does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Wadsworth Road-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Wadsworth Road-A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 985 Wadsworth Road-A has units with air conditioning.
