985 Wadsworth Road-A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly remodeled apartment makes moving easy. The galley kitchen has all new stainless-steel appliances, a spacious bedroom loft and plenty of living area. Simulated wood grain plank flooring throughout the apartment give the feeling of hardwood floors.Fabulous apartment location minutes away from Historic Medina Square.

Brookpoint offers a mixture of livability, quality and comfort. The location in Medina's 44256 area is an ideal place to move. Only a few minutes away from historic Medina Square, Brookpoint features spacious and newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment options.