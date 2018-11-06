875-877 Branch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!!



This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units. Enjoy new flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures throughout!



The remodeled kitchen comes the brand new white cabinets and granite countertops! Not enough? How about stainless steel appliances included? Enjoy your own private balcony and all the other luxuries of your new home! Don’t wait to apply because this one will not last long!



Amenities include: Fully renovated buildings and on-site laundry facilities.



Utilities: Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash and gas. Tenants will be responsible for their own electric.



Rent: $795/month



Security Deposit: $795



Pets: Pets are welcome for an additional fee. Breed restrictions apply.



Units will be available for April move ins so inquire now at www.rentfromcle.com/vacancies



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.