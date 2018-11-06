All apartments in Medina
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

875-877 Branch Road

875 Branch Rd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 985602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH 44256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!!

This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units. Enjoy new flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures throughout!

The remodeled kitchen comes the brand new white cabinets and granite countertops! Not enough? How about stainless steel appliances included? Enjoy your own private balcony and all the other luxuries of your new home! Don’t wait to apply because this one will not last long!

Amenities include: Fully renovated buildings and on-site laundry facilities.

Utilities: Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash and gas. Tenants will be responsible for their own electric.

Rent: $795/month

Security Deposit: $795

Pets: Pets are welcome for an additional fee. Breed restrictions apply.

Units will be available for April move ins so inquire now at www.rentfromcle.com/vacancies

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $29, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875-877 Branch Road have any available units?
875-877 Branch Road has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 875-877 Branch Road have?
Some of 875-877 Branch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875-877 Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
875-877 Branch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875-877 Branch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 875-877 Branch Road is pet friendly.
Does 875-877 Branch Road offer parking?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not offer parking.
Does 875-877 Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875-877 Branch Road have a pool?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 875-877 Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 875-877 Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 875-877 Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 875-877 Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
