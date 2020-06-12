/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mason, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
37 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
Results within 1 mile of Mason
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1270 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Mason
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified
1 of 170
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
20 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing Apartments
1111 Deerfield Rd, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
854 sqft
Deerfield Crossing apartments offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)
Similar Pages
Mason 1 BedroomsMason 2 BedroomsMason 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMason 3 BedroomsMason Accessible Apartments
Mason Apartments with BalconyMason Apartments with GarageMason Apartments with GymMason Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMason Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OH