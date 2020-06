Amenities

5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room. Family Room has a Large Brick Fireplace with Bookcases and French Doors Opening to Large Backyard. Large Living Room and Formal Dining Room and Laundry had Dedicated Area. Full Finished Basement with Carpet and Lots of Room. Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and the Master Bedroom has a walk-In Closet with Built In Shelves and Double Vanity in On Suite Bathroom. Basement and Bedrooms have Carpet and Wood Floors Throughout Rest of Home.

