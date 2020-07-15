/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macedonia, OH
8697 Kingfisher Ln
8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain.
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
35438 Nightshade Ln
35438 Nightshade Lane, Solon, OH
This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
20670 Bowling Green Rd
20670 Bowling Green Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1222 sqft
Single famly dwelling with 3 bedroom and one bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Nice yard with patios. Tenants to pay all utilities.
Liberty Hill
32936 North Roundhead Dr
32936 North Roundhead Drive, Solon, OH
Nicely updated 4 bedroom home in beautiful Solon. One spacious bedroom and full bath on the main floor and three more roomy bedrooms on the second story.
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.
The Allotment
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within
19309 Stafford Avenue
19309 Stafford Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1196 sqft
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.
601 West Glendale Street
601 West Glendale Street, Bedford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
944 sqft
Prime Location: Newly updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Bedford. Close to highways and walking distance to schools. Private backyard with shed and freshly painted inside. No smoking. $950/month, 1 month security deposit.
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
16210 Turney Rd
16210 Turney Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Cape Cod - (RLNE5267160)
5730 Garfield Ave
5730 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1036 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Ba Ranch - (RLNE5931467)
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Lee - Miles
3843 Strandhill Road
3843 Strandhill Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1096 sqft
3843 Strandhill Rd, Cleveland - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Cape Cod with finished basement, bonus room on the 2nd floor that can be used as office/den, a rear deck and brand new 2 car garage. (RLNE5932415)
Corlett
4177 E 148th St
4177 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
A Gentile Property - 4177 E 148th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Corlett
13512 Edgewood Ave
13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1248 sqft
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $795 rent / $795 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
4886 Westminster Dr
4886 Westminster Lane, Broadview Heights, OH
Enter open 2 story foyer for this 4 bedroom 2.1 bath brick front colonial built in 2005. All kitchen & laundry appliances stay. The oversized kitchen has a huge island, pantry, & spacious morning room with high ceilings.
