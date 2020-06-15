All apartments in Lyndhurst
4800 Farnhurst Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4800 Farnhurst Rd

4800 Farnhurst Road · (216) 901-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4800 Farnhurst Rd · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath included). New granite counter-tops just installed! Entire home recently renovated. Great back and front yard space, with a shed in the back yard for storage. Attached 2 car garage. Home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from schools and shopping. Beautiful scenic park like atmosphere. All appliances included, tenants pay all utilities, pets welcome with additional deposit TBD per animal. No section 8. Come see today!!

(RLNE4957826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have any available units?
4800 Farnhurst Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have?
Some of 4800 Farnhurst Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Farnhurst Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Farnhurst Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Farnhurst Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Farnhurst Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does offer parking.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have a pool?
No, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have accessible units?
No, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Farnhurst Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 Farnhurst Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
