4800 Farnhurst Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath included). New granite counter-tops just installed! Entire home recently renovated. Great back and front yard space, with a shed in the back yard for storage. Attached 2 car garage. Home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from schools and shopping. Beautiful scenic park like atmosphere. All appliances included, tenants pay all utilities, pets welcome with additional deposit TBD per animal. No section 8. Come see today!!



