Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre Lot!! Many Updates Of This Well Cared For Home!! No Pets!! Seller Would Like A 2 year Lease!! Seller Will Handle Snow Plowing and Mowing/landscaping for an additional $200 a month($1700 Total)!!