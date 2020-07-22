/
/
shelby county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 14 at 12:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Towne Center Apartments
115 North Highland Avenue, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE1906446)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 West Park Street C
10 West Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Renovated, Pet-Friendly 1 Bed Apt Near Downtown - Property Id: 82371 Renovated 1 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment features new kitchen cabinets/countertops, neutral paint colors, white trim, new flooring, new HVAC system and
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510
121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
796 sqft
Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
805 Dingman Street
805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Laundry chute.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1120 milligan Avenue
1120 Milligan Court, Sidney, OH
Studio
$2,000
1500 sqft
Approximately 1500 sq. ft. for lease. Nice reception area, separate men's and women's restrooms, 6 offices and numerous workstations. Utilities are included in this lease rate.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
171 S Lester Avenue
171 S Lester Ave, Sidney, OH
Studio
$4,000
9485 sqft
Unheard of lease rate of only $5 per square foot for office space and heated and cooled shop space. 171 S.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1445 Vandemark Road
1445 North Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$1,800
5160 sqft
Located on a high traffic and high visibility road, this building is excellent for retail or office applications. Presently being used as a 2100 sq ft office/showroom with 18' eves.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
212 W State Street
212 State Street, Botkins, OH
Studio
$1,000
3100 sqft
3,100 sqft of Commercial Business space for rent (East Unit). Very spacious open floor plan with office, break area, restroom, very large work area and storage area in back with overhead door to alley.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
806 W Russell Road
806 West Russell Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$595
629 sqft
office space in high visibility area, great location and easy access to Interstate $595 plus triple net
Results within 5 miles of Shelby County
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
214 S Miami Ave A
214 South Miami Avenue, Bradford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$617
$617 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309575 214 S Miami Ave Bradford, OH 45308 3 beds 2 bath 1251 sq ft Lot size 10,454 sq feet Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$445
2 bedroom apartment on the upper floor. Updated bathroom and flooring with fresh paint throughout. Off street parking available. Does include washer and dryer hookups. Rent is $445 a month and tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Mound St
120 Mound Street, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
922 sqft
Large, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story townhouse with original hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint, new floors in the kitchen and bath as well as newer appliances. The unit also has a washer and dryer hook up off the kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
15265 Pusheta Road
15265 Pusheta Road, Auglaize County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2820 sqft
19th century vintage two story brick farm house. Completely modernized and in excellent condition. A truly unique setting overlooking a winding creek, small pond, and horse pastures.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
496 S WASHINGTON Street
496 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH
Studio
$75,000
25000 sqft
25,000 sq ft of retail space available for lease in the Amsterdam Center shopping plaza, located in New Bremen, OH. The unit includes restrooms, warehouse space, office space and a loading dock.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9163 N Co Rd 25A
9163 Sidney Road, Piqua, OH
Studio
$2,000
1495 sqft
Ready to rent with this professional office space in very desirable area. Features 4 private offices along with waiting area and reception rooms. All utilities are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Shelby County
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9875 W US HWY 36
9875 US Highway 36, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$1,000
1440 sqft
Commercial property with approximately 1440 sq.ft. Located at the east edge of St. Paris. Currently used as a pizza restaurant. No equipment included in the lease but is available for sale. L-shaped dining area, cooking area with counters. Restrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
701 E Main St
701 East Main Street, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$2,000
8000 sqft
Built in 2006, this commercial property on the east edge of Saint Paris is ready for your thriving business. 8,000 SF with excellent visibility. Lease terms: $2000/month for the full building or 5% of the gross monthly income whichever is higher.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
407 So. Blackhoof Street, #20
407 South Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable senior ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. All appliances included, and rent includes all utilities and standard cable. Enjoy the private community courtyard with BBQ and umbrella covered tables, herb and flower gardens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include University of Dayton, The University of Findlay, Sinclair Community College, Miami University-Oxford, and Wittenberg University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dayton, Beavercreek, Middletown, Springfield, and Miamisburg have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHMarysville, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
Findlay, OHLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHLima, OHHuber Heights, OHSidney, OHSpringboro, OHFranklin, OH