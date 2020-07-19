2047 Waterbury Rd

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972



Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k



Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway. Both Bedrooms are carpeted. Central Air with a 90+% HVAC. Newer windows and doors throughout. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator w/ice maker, Range, above stove microwave and Dishwasher. This is a very well maintained unit with quiet tenants above. Perfect for young professionals. Front porch includes a table and chairs and a large porch swing. Off street parking is included also. Gigabit internet and Wifi is included for free. Water/Sewer and Trash is included. You will be responsible for Gas and Electric. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Please see the link for the video of the property that I took when a tenant was living there a few years back.



No Pets Allowed



