Lakewood, OH
2047 Waterbury Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2047 Waterbury Rd

2047 Waterbury Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972

Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k

Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway. Both Bedrooms are carpeted. Central Air with a 90+% HVAC. Newer windows and doors throughout. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator w/ice maker, Range, above stove microwave and Dishwasher. This is a very well maintained unit with quiet tenants above. Perfect for young professionals. Front porch includes a table and chairs and a large porch swing. Off street parking is included also. Gigabit internet and Wifi is included for free. Water/Sewer and Trash is included. You will be responsible for Gas and Electric. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Please see the link for the video of the property that I took when a tenant was living there a few years back.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2047-waterbury-rd-lakewood-oh/76972
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have any available units?
2047 Waterbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does 2047 Waterbury Rd have?
Some of 2047 Waterbury Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Waterbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Waterbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Waterbury Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Waterbury Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2047 Waterbury Rd offers parking.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 Waterbury Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have a pool?
No, 2047 Waterbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 2047 Waterbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 Waterbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Waterbury Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2047 Waterbury Rd has units with air conditioning.
