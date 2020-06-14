All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:54 PM

14949 Delaware Avenue

14949 Delaware Avenue · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14949 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This two-bedroom, first-floor duplex has newer and refinished floors as well as paint throughout. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful woodwork and built-ins are featured throughout the unit. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

*Washer/dryer hookups are available. Laundry units are included for an additional fee.
*Snowplowing responsibility of the tenant.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/14949DelawareDownViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have any available units?
14949 Delaware Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14949 Delaware Avenue have?
Some of 14949 Delaware Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14949 Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14949 Delaware Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14949 Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue offer parking?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14949 Delaware Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14949 Delaware Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
