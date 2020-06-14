14949 Delaware Avenue

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This two-bedroom, first-floor duplex has newer and refinished floors as well as paint throughout. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful woodwork and built-ins are featured throughout the unit. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



*Washer/dryer hookups are available. Laundry units are included for an additional fee.

*Snowplowing responsibility of the tenant.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/14949DelawareDownViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

