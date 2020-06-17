All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:55 PM

14217 Athens Ave

14217 Athens Avenue · (216) 338-8915
Location

14217 Athens Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing. A freshly neutral colored painted two bedroom
downstairs suite with spacious living room includes faux brick front fireplace, spanning front-room window and carpeted floor covering. The dining room offers a classic wood built in feature wall with bench seating and plenty of natural lighting. Spacious kitchen
with refrigerator and gas stove, full bathroom, whole house new energy efficient window replacements installed 2020. Front porch for your private use. Parking space in garage and driveway, full basement storage and onsite laundry for your use. Few doors from Roosevelt Elementary School! NOTE: NO PETS, NO SMOKERS AND NO VOUCHER PROGRAMS ACCEPTED. Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14217 Athens Ave have any available units?
14217 Athens Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14217 Athens Ave have?
Some of 14217 Athens Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14217 Athens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14217 Athens Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14217 Athens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14217 Athens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 14217 Athens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14217 Athens Ave does offer parking.
Does 14217 Athens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14217 Athens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14217 Athens Ave have a pool?
No, 14217 Athens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14217 Athens Ave have accessible units?
No, 14217 Athens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14217 Athens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14217 Athens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14217 Athens Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14217 Athens Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
