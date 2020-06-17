14217 Athens Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing. A freshly neutral colored painted two bedroom

downstairs suite with spacious living room includes faux brick front fireplace, spanning front-room window and carpeted floor covering. The dining room offers a classic wood built in feature wall with bench seating and plenty of natural lighting. Spacious kitchen

with refrigerator and gas stove, full bathroom, whole house new energy efficient window replacements installed 2020. Front porch for your private use. Parking space in garage and driveway, full basement storage and onsite laundry for your use. Few doors from Roosevelt Elementary School! NOTE: NO PETS, NO SMOKERS AND NO VOUCHER PROGRAMS ACCEPTED. Immediate Occupancy!