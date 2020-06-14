Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Kent, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kent renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly...

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
476 BRENTWOOD
476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
************** Rent $745. ********** Brentwood Townhomes With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.
Results within 5 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
780 Clyde Street
780 Clyde Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Akron. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $725/month rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$850
1795 sqft
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kent, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kent renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

