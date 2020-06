Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078



Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms. Second floor of the famous Oak Heaven properties. All utilities including water and heating are paid except for electric and wifi.



Prefer graduate students.



2 years lease and NO PET.



Rent is $900 per month.



Call for appointment.



(440) 279-3253 or (216) 509-9155

