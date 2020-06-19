476 BRENTWOOD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

************** Rent $745. **********

Brentwood Townhomes



With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st

Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st

plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.00



When Responding to this ad, please include your telephone number!



These units are approximately 940 sq ft with a nice spacious floor plan. This park like setting is conveniently located in Kent near the Stow border, within walking distance of Metro Park walk/bike trail on North River Rd. Also easy access to KSU by Kent rd / or the Akron Blvd to RT 261 to Campus loop cut thru.

Living Room 1 16 X 17

Kitchen 1 11 X 17

Master Bedroom 2 13 X 14

2 Bedroom 2 13 X 13



Elementary School Longpoint

Middle School Stanton

High School Kent Roosevelt High



DRIVE BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE FAMILY TOWNHOME!



Many of the units have been recently updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate floors!!



Features:



* Large Master bedroom

* Park-like Setting

* Lawn maintenance and Snow removal included

* Carports

* Trash Service Included

* Laundry room on Premises

* Convenient location, close to KSU campus, shopping, restaurants, expressway

* Pet Friendly (restrictions apply)

* Verifiable Income

* Credit Score of 650+



*Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management