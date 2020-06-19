All apartments in Kent
Find more places like
476 BRENTWOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, OH
/
476 BRENTWOOD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

476 BRENTWOOD

476 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH 44240
Middlebury

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
************** Rent $745. **********
Brentwood Townhomes

With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st
Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st
plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.00

When Responding to this ad, please include your telephone number!

These units are approximately 940 sq ft with a nice spacious floor plan. This park like setting is conveniently located in Kent near the Stow border, within walking distance of Metro Park walk/bike trail on North River Rd. Also easy access to KSU by Kent rd / or the Akron Blvd to RT 261 to Campus loop cut thru.
+

Living Room 1 16 X 17
Kitchen 1 11 X 17
Master Bedroom 2 13 X 14
2 Bedroom 2 13 X 13

Elementary School Longpoint
Middle School Stanton
High School Kent Roosevelt High

DRIVE BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE FAMILY TOWNHOME!

Many of the units have been recently updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate floors!!

Features:

* Large Master bedroom
* Park-like Setting
* Lawn maintenance and Snow removal included
* Carports
* Trash Service Included
* Laundry room on Premises
* Convenient location, close to KSU campus, shopping, restaurants, expressway
* Pet Friendly (restrictions apply)
* Verifiable Income
* Credit Score of 650+

*Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd
Kent, OH 44240
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln
Kent, OH 44240
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive
Kent, OH 44240
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 476 BRENTWOOD have any available units?
476 BRENTWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, OH.
What amenities does 476 BRENTWOOD have?
Some of 476 BRENTWOOD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 BRENTWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
476 BRENTWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 BRENTWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 476 BRENTWOOD does offer parking.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD have a pool?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD have accessible units?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 BRENTWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 BRENTWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKent Apartments with BalconyKent Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityLake Erie CollegeJohn Carroll University