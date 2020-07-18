5187 Vinings Bnd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Fabulous end unit condo. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with walk-in closets in every bedroom. The foyer leads to a great room with a vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, granite counters, island, and large eating area. Sunroom off kitchen leads to custom paver patio. Bright office room off of foyer which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom/guest room. 1st-floor master suite with tub and shower. Front porch and extra wide 2 car garage. The community offers a clubhouse, a fitness center, and a Pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways and golf courses.



(RLNE5446955)