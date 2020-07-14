All apartments in Hilliard
Find more places like Mulberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hilliard, OH
/
Mulberry
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Mulberry

Open Now until 6pm
4070-A Leap Road · (507) 412-5762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hilliard
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4070-A Leap Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mulberry.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Mulberry Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Hilliard, Mulberry Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Mulberry Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Hilliard.

Hilliard boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Mulberry Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Hilliard has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Mulberry Apartments!

Our responsive m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 spaces , covered parking-$25. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mulberry have any available units?
Mulberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does Mulberry have?
Some of Mulberry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mulberry currently offering any rent specials?
Mulberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mulberry pet-friendly?
Yes, Mulberry is pet friendly.
Does Mulberry offer parking?
Yes, Mulberry offers parking.
Does Mulberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mulberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mulberry have a pool?
No, Mulberry does not have a pool.
Does Mulberry have accessible units?
No, Mulberry does not have accessible units.
Does Mulberry have units with dishwashers?
No, Mulberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mulberry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd
Hilliard, OH 43026
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive
Hilliard, OH 43026
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr
Hilliard, OH 43016
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr
Hilliard, OH 43026
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way
Hilliard, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Hilliard 1 BedroomsHilliard 2 Bedrooms
Hilliard Apartments with BalconyHilliard Pet Friendly Places
Hilliard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity