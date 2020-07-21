All apartments in Hilliard
4530 Dirham Lane
4530 Dirham Lane

4530 Dirham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Dirham Lane, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious two story home, located in the City of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District.

This home’s first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back patio, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Dirham Lane have any available units?
4530 Dirham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Dirham Lane have?
Some of 4530 Dirham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Dirham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Dirham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Dirham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Dirham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Dirham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Dirham Lane offers parking.
Does 4530 Dirham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Dirham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Dirham Lane have a pool?
No, 4530 Dirham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Dirham Lane have accessible units?
No, 4530 Dirham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Dirham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 Dirham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
