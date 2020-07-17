Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/31/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing. The kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. This home also has central air, W/D Hook-up, separate dining, and outside you'll find a storage shed and a large yard! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



