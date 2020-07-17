All apartments in Hamilton
Find more places like 139 Gordon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton, OH
/
139 Gordon Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

139 Gordon Avenue

139 Gordon Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hamilton
See all
West Hamilton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

139 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 139 Gordon Avenue · Avail. Jul 31

$825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/31/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing. The kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. This home also has central air, W/D Hook-up, separate dining, and outside you'll find a storage shed and a large yard! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3964020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
139 Gordon Avenue has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 139 Gordon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
139 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Gordon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 139 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
No, 139 Gordon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 139 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 139 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 139 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 139 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 139 Gordon Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln
Hamilton, OH 45013
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr
Hamilton, OH 45011

Similar Pages

Hamilton 1 BedroomsHamilton 2 Bedrooms
Hamilton Apartments with PoolsHamilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Hamilton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OH
Erlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFranklin, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYLawrenceburg, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Hamilton
East Hamilton

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-HamiltonGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity