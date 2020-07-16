All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

1182 Goodman Avenue

1182 Goodman Avenue · (949) 872-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1182 Goodman Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NO MONTHLY PAYMENT TILL SEPTEMBER! Make this property your next home! Our rent to own program allows you a path to home ownership! Are you tired of renting? Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down/Low Monthly Rent to Own program.

This property offers 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom and has approximately 836 square feet living space. This home was built in 1927 and is ready for your personal touch! This is an amazing oppurtunity. With a down payment of $1200 and $595/month, you can start on the path to home ownership.

Call or Text Asset Manager at (949)872-0400 for Details!!

**Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Need to see a minimum of $2380 in verifiable take home monthly income to qualify. **

If this is not the right property for you, check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. http://nationwidecrllc.com/ RENT TO OWN TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL, MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND UTILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have any available units?
1182 Goodman Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
Is 1182 Goodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Goodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Goodman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Goodman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Goodman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
