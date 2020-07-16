1182 Goodman Avenue

Amenities

NO MONTHLY PAYMENT TILL SEPTEMBER! Make this property your next home! Our rent to own program allows you a path to home ownership! Are you tired of renting? Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down/Low Monthly Rent to Own program.



This property offers 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom and has approximately 836 square feet living space. This home was built in 1927 and is ready for your personal touch! This is an amazing oppurtunity. With a down payment of $1200 and $595/month, you can start on the path to home ownership.



**Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Need to see a minimum of $2380 in verifiable take home monthly income to qualify. **



If this is not the right property for you, check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. http://nationwidecrllc.com/ RENT TO OWN TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL, MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND UTILITIES.