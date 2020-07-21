2767 Walden Bluff Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this home in Grove City's Walden Bluffs. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, a full basement with finished space and patio. The kitchen has an eating space and includes refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Great location in Grove City close to Home Rd.



1 year lease minimum. $825 deposit. $825/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



1 pet welcome with a nonrefundable $250 pet deposit. $25/month per pet.



This is not a Section 8 home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.