All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 2767 Walden Bluff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
2767 Walden Bluff Court
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:49 PM

2767 Walden Bluff Court

2767 Walden Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2767 Walden Bluff Court, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this home in Grove City's Walden Bluffs. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, a full basement with finished space and patio. The kitchen has an eating space and includes refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Great location in Grove City close to Home Rd.

1 year lease minimum. $825 deposit. $825/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

1 pet welcome with a nonrefundable $250 pet deposit. $25/month per pet.

This is not a Section 8 home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have any available units?
2767 Walden Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have?
Some of 2767 Walden Bluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Walden Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Walden Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Walden Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 Walden Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 2767 Walden Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Walden Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 2767 Walden Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 2767 Walden Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2767 Walden Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2767 Walden Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2767 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrove City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City Apartments with PoolsGrove City Cheap Apartments
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus