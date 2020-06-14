/
1 bedroom apartments
81 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
$999
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
$860
650 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Stonebridge
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
$865
690 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
$895
811 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
$1,084
752 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
$730
644 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
$675
600 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
$730
608 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
$605
565 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Brewery District
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
$1,140
797 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
South Hilltop
1888 Little Ave
1888 Little Ave, Franklin County, OH
$775
610 sqft
1888 Little Ave Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Ranch - Southwestern Schools - Cozy 1 Bedroom Ranch house on the West Side. The bedroom is made up of 2 spacious rooms. New flooring to be installed throughout the house.
South Central Hilltop
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
$550
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 965 D Forest Creek Drive East in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brewery District
570 S Front Street
570 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
$1,375
620 sqft
Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities.
German Village
228 Thurman Ave
228 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
$1,200
700 sqft
One bedroom, first floor private entrance apartment in the heart of German village walking distance to many restaurants and shops: Fox in the snow, Thurman Cafe, W Nail Bar, Balanced Yoga etc.
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
$1,430
761 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
$1,240
748 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Short North
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
$1,895
926 sqft
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
$965
713 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
$1,010
790 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Victorian Village
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
$1,745
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tri-Village
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
$769
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Downtown Columbus
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Downtown Columbus
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
$995
657 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Downtown Columbus
Farber House
451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
$890
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
