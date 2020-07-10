/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
35 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 18 at 03:10pm
22 Units Available
Brewery District
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brewery District
570 S Front Street
570 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
German Village
222 Thurman Ave., Unit A
222 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
2B/1.5B Town House with private entrance in the heart of German village walking distance to many restaurants and shops: Fox in the snow, Thurman Cafe, W Nail Bar, Balanced Yoga etc.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
German Village
228 Thurman Ave
228 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
One bedroom, first floor private entrance apartment in the heart of German village walking distance to many restaurants and shops: Fox in the snow, Thurman Cafe, W Nail Bar, Balanced Yoga etc.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Brewery District
900 S. High St., Unit 2A
900 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1075 sqft
OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Thorndale Avenue
2743 Thorndale Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
785 sqft
Showings starting 7/9. Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C.
Results within 10 miles of Grove City
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,080
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
21 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Similar Pages
Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrove City Accessible ApartmentsGrove City Apartments with Balcony
Grove City Apartments with GarageGrove City Apartments with GymGrove City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrove City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrove City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH