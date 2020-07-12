Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garfield Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13210 Thraves Ave
13210 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
13201 Thraves Rd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
12825 Thraves Ave
12825 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1056 sqft
This home is being offered at $90,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13609 Oak Park Blvd
13609 Oak Park Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1670 sqft
Rent to Own Home!!! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage with attached patio. Finished basement and HUGE finished upstairs. Newer carpet in Living Room, Hall, Stairs, and Second Floor.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
4768 Burleigh Road
4768 Burleigh Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Newer stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13824 Rexwood Avenue
13824 Rexwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2200 sqft
Lovely 5 bedroom in Garfield Hts. Granite counter tops! 2 car garage. Basement. Storage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
12708 Rexwood Avenue
12708 Rexwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
5 bedroom home in Garfield Hts.

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
9706 Robinson
9706 Robinson Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
Just installed new carpet and paint, ready for lease now.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13201 Oakview Blvd
13201 Oakview Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1285 sqft
13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield Heights

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Corlett
13512 Edgewood Ave
13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1248 sqft
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $795 rent / $795 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Union - Miles Park
10319 Avon Ave
10319 Avon Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
935 sqft
10319 Avon, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath Single Family Home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4312 East 162nd St
4312 East 162nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$835
1224 sqft
4312 E 162, Cleveland - 3 bed, 1 bath home! CMHA APPROVED! $835 rent / $835 deposit $25 application fee per adult CMHA OKAY with a 3 bedroom voucher (must be prepared with moving packet & at least 1/2 of deposit at deposit signing) NO SMOKING 1-2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
9109 Connecticut Ave
9109 Connecticut Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Valley View
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
7804 Beman Avenue
7804 Beman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1008 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled single family ranch home. Has a large backyard. Great place for a family. The home has carpet throughout with new kitchen and bath. Close to schools and bus lines Beautiful newly remodeled single family ranch home.

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
8204 Goodman Avenue
8204 Goodman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$945
1182 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 5 miles of Garfield Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
44 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garfield Heights, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garfield Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

